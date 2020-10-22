Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,329 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Shares of A stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $107.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

