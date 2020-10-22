Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 60.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $164.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.