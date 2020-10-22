Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,382 shares of company stock worth $9,234,249. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

