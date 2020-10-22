Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $234.16 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.37.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $4,802,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,492 shares of company stock worth $29,175,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

