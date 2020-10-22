Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.76.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

