Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

