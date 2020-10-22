Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 74,361 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 17,173.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,361 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jabil by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Jabil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

