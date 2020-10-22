Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,895,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 662.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,027 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

