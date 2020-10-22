IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $604,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 44,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

