10,786 Shares in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,786 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First United by 321.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First United by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First United by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director John Mccullough bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $459,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,385 shares of company stock worth $63,103. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. First United Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.93.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

