Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of MHH opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

In related news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 9,000 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $195,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $919,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

