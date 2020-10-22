ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $562,472.19 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,119 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $562,472.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Antoine Papiernik sold 9,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $752,590.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $88,954.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08.

On Monday, September 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,268,586.11.

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,642,452.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $4,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 13.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 268,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 100.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

