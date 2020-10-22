IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 854 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

NYSE PKG opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.