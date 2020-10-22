Brokers Set Expectations for Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $83,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

