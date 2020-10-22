PDS Planning Inc Purchases 1,013 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,625.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

