IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $608,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.37.

FFIV stock opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

