IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,356 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $3,161,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 293,978 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

