GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,625.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.