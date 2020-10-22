IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -638.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.98.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

