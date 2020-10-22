State Street Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE STT opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in State Street by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

