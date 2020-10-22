IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,846,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 55.5% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 102.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,075.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y stock opened at $573.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.18 and a 200-day moving average of $524.64. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

