IBM Retirement Fund Has $330,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 647.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

