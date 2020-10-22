Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 166,702 shares of company stock worth $2,095,412.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

