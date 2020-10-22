Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Shares of WM stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.