Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

