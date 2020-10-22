Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

