First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Materion were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. Materion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.55 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

