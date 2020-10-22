First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys New Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 179.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

