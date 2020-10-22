Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

