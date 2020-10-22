First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Olin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $8,554,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 608,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 4,812.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 588,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 576,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 557,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE:OLN opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.