First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 89 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

