First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 511 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $540.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.13. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,346 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,470 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.