Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,771 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Wedbush lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). Research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

