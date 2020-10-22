50,533 Shares in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.16% of PowerFleet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PowerFleet by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PowerFleet by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PowerFleet by 894.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

PWFL stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

