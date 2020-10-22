First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 538,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.15 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

