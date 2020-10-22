iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,452,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.63 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.97 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

