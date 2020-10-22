Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Square were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Square by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 286.81 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.