Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,538 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The ExOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XONE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The ExOne by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The ExOne by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter worth $129,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne Company has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. B. Riley started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

