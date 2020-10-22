IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of IDT worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IDT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

IDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:IDT opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 1.60%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

