568 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Msci by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,507,000 after acquiring an additional 107,406 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 185,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $9,165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 442.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $350.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.86. Msci Inc has a one year low of $214.12 and a one year high of $398.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.68.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

