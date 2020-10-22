IBM Retirement Fund Has $292,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after buying an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,547,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

