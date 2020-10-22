Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

