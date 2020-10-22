First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

