Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

