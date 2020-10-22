Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 cut their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.