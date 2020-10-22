Cwm LLC Purchases 23,699 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,083 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 183.9% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.24.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

