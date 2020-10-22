Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 109.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

