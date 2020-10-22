Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of VMware by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

