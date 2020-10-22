Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $513.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,342 shares of company stock worth $91,592,020 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

