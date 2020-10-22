Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day moving average of $227.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

